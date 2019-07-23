Auction report: Leave or remain; where are these tractors destined for?

Saturday, July 20, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Vintage Sale (auction) take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report rounds up some of the remaining lots. In accompanying articles, we’ve already looked at a variety of big-name brands – to see how they fared ‘under the hammer’.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from Saturday’s auction.

Advertisement

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.