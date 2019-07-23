Auction report: Odd and not-so-odd MFs go ‘under the hammer’

Saturday, July 20, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Vintage Sale (auction) take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on some of the Massey Ferguson (tractor) highlights.

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands/lots – to see how they fared on the day.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from Saturday’s auction.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1989 Massey Ferguson 390 (pictured below) was described as follows: Hi-Line cab; 3,300 hours; recent Danish import. It sold for £13,800.

This Massey Ferguson 240 (pictured below) was described as follows: “one owner from new”; 3,771 hours; “restored recently by the current owner’s grandfather”. It sold for £11,000 (no VAT).

This 1960 Massey Ferguson 35 (pictured below) was described as follows: three-cylinder engine; new injectors; reconditioned pump; new clutch; new wheels/tyres; finished in two-pack paint; “ready to rally”. It sold for £5,700 (no VAT).

This 1974 Massey Ferguson 188 (pictured below) was noteworthy for its 4WD configuration. It was described as follows: serial number M234053; 4WD front axle and PAVT rear wheels; “well-presented example”. It sold for a whopping £13,000 (no VAT).

This Massey Ferguson 3050 (pictured below) was eye-catching mainly because it had no cab. It was described as follows: Autotronic; showing just 1,335 hours; recent Danish import. It failed to sell. The top bid was £5,000.