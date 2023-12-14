The Teagasc Forestry Development Department has announced the winners of category three in the forest photo competition ‘Celebrating the New Forestry Programme 2023-2027’.

‘The Forest Harvest’ was the theme of this category, and Teagasc has said that there was a variety of products reflected in the photo entries from junior age and adult participants.

Forests provide a bountiful harvest of timber and firewood, but there are other products from the forest such as berries, mushrooms and even edible leaves and sap, according to the Teagasc department.

Alicia Dempsey from Westport, Co. Mayo was the winner of the adult category.

Winning entry by Alicia Dempsey

According to Teagasc, her entry transmits a quiet tranquillity.

Alicia explained that walking in the woods and observing the gifts of nature helped her to get through a difficult time.

Teagasc said that it is a reminder that another ‘product’ of woodlands is the peace and quiet to be found there.

“The image also reminds us of the food provided by forests in the form of nuts and fruits. Acorns have played a significant role in human nutrition in the past and of course are an important seasonal source of food for many wild animals,” Teagasc stated.

Jake Byrne from Kilkenny was the winner of the junior category. According to Teagasc, his entry is simple and effective. “A lot of fun can be had from a few pieces of timber and a bit of imagination,” the department said.

Vouchers worth €300 will be awarded to Alicia and Jake and they will also be entered into the Grand Final tomorrow, Friday December 15.

The overall winners of the competition who will be announced on December 19, will be chosen by popular vote and each will receive a voucher for a further €300.

Photo entries that were highly commended by the judges in ‘The Forest Harvest’ category, along with the winning photos, will be available to view on the forestry section of the Teagasc website.