Imports from Great Britain in July 2021 decreased by over 30% to €983 million compared with July 2020, with the largest decrease seen in food and live animals – down from €238 million to €134 million.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that imports from Great Britain were 13% of the value of total imports in July.

Meanwhile, exports to Great Britain in July were worth €1.5 billion, an increase of 60% from last year.

Imports from Northern Ireland have exceeded €2.1 billion in the first seven months of 2021 when compared to last year.

Exports to Northern Ireland were €1.9 billion in the same period, an increase of €592 million from 2020.

Exports and imports of food and live animals

Total exports of food and live animals were worth over €1 billion in July 2021.

Meat and meat preparations exports were worth €340 million in July of this year, up from €324 million in 2020; while dairy products and birds’ eggs exports were up from €296 million in July 2020 to €326 million this year.

€541 million worth of food and live animals were brought into the country in July this year, down from €609 million last year.

Imports of meat specifically were down to €68 million in July from €74 million the previous year; and dairy products and birds’ eggs were also down to €50 million from €69 million.

