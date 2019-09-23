Landini/McCormick appoints new dealer in the midlands and south-east

Argo Tractors – the manufacturer behind the Landini and McCormick brands – has announced a new dealer appointment in the “midlands and south-east”.

O’Shea Agri Sales will take on the Landini and McCormick franchises – effective immediately.

Based just outside Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, O’Shea Agri Sales is run by Richard O’Shea (pictured above). The business operates from “large, modern premises – with generous workshop space, a parts store, a showroom and an outdoor display area on a 2ac site”.

Ben Agar, sales director for Argo Tractors in Ireland and the UK, said: “We’re very pleased that O’Shea Agri Sales has joined the Argo Tractors dealer network, supplying and supporting our tractors with a strong emphasis on good customer support.

“This is great news for existing and new owners of Landini and McCormick tractors in the area.”

Richard O’Shea, managing director, said: “We’ve been considering a number of tractor brands to take on and, after a lot of research here and abroad, we concluded that the Landini and McCormick products from Argo Tractors offer something special with great potential.

That view was reinforced when we ran some tractors in our contracting fleet for the silage season this year.

“The McCormick X8 VT-Drive brought the performance of our Pottinger triple-mowers to a new level. The X7.690 P6-Drive and Landini 7-160 Robo-Six were great on carting duties, with ride comfort and power probably the most impressive aspects of these machines.”

He added: “There are two very comprehensive ranges of tractors here – from 43hp upwards, with powershift and CVT transmissions.

“All major components in the tractors up to 140hp are engineered and manufactured in-house by Argo. For all tractors above 140hp they are sourced from well-known and respected suppliers, such as Carraro and ZF.

“The best engines – mainly Deutz and FPT (successor to the Iveco engine business) – are chosen for each power level.”

He concluded: “I also like that Argo Tractors is a family-owned business like ourselves; it’s something that sits well with me because it gives you more control of your own destiny and the ability to get answers at ground level rather than trying to get answers from higher up the ladder in a big corporation.”