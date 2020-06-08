Land Cruiser stolen from Tipperary in evening raid

Investigations are underway following the theft of a Toyota Land Cruiser from a yard in Co. Tipperary, according to An Garda Síochána.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a Garda spokesperson said:

At approximately 8:30pm Sunday, June 7, Gardaí responded to an incident of theft of a vehicle from a property in Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

A jeep was stolen from the property belonging to a male in his 80s.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing, the Garda spokesperson concluded.

The vehicle in question is silver in colour, has a bullbar and possesses a registration plate bearing: 03-LH-958.

Any sightings of the 4X4 can be reported to Clonmel Garda Station on: 052-6177640; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.

Gardaí seek info on X-Trail

Meanwhile, Gardaí have appealed for information relating to a wine-coloured Nissan X-Trail following the attempted theft of a different Toyota Land Cruiser on Wednesday, May 27.

The incident occurred in Meath, in the Slane area, according to Gardaí.

Taking to social media, Gardaí based in the ‘Royal County’ said:

“Please [keep a lookout] for a wine-coloured Nissan X-Trail with a 07-SO registration.

The occupants [are] suspected of attempting to steal a Land Cruiser jeep at 3:00pm [Wednesday] afternoon in the Rossin area of Slane, close to Dolly Mitchell’s pub.

The Garda statement noted that the owner of the Land Cruiser confronted a “male and female who were on foot and who subsequently drove off at speed in the X-Trail towards the Drogheda direction”.

People who have witnessed any sightings of the vehicle in question have been asked to call Gardai on: 999; or 112.