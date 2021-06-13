Lamb prices improved by €3-4/head on last week at Roscommon Mart, according to the mart’s manager, Maura Quigley.

Agriland spoke to Maura after the conclusion of the sale, which witnessed an improved trade for cull ewes also.

Speaking to Agriland regarding the Roscommon Mart trade, Maura said: “Numbers were back this week, but the trade improved all round.

“Looking at the lambs first; again, the bulk of the sale consisted of lambs, mainly factory types, with prices up €3-4/head on last week.

“The top price we saw on Wednesday for lambs was €159/head for 44.6kg and the same again for heavier lambs at 52.5kg.

“The factory lambs were that bit stronger of a trade compared to the butcher-type lambs.

“There were a few pens of store lambs, with prices for these types making back to €94/head for 30kg.

“Cull ewes also witnessed an improved trade, with prices topping out at €170/head for those well-fleshed ewes.

“Ewes with lambs at foot were a great trade. Numbers are still good for the time of year. In previous years, you wouldn’t see as many as we are seeing this year still coming out.

“There were some great prices on the day, with one standout price of €365 paid out for two three-year-old ewes with three lambs at foot.

“All in all, it was a good trade all round, with prices very much up on last week,” Maura concluded by saying.