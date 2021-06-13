If you are eager to find the perfect job in the agricultural industry, then you have come to the right place. There are a number of interesting roles available right now and here are Agriland‘s favourite five jobs, from the latest AgriRecruit listings.

Data analyst

An exceptional career opportunity is available with the Holstein Friesian herdbook to drive and support breed development.

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), which is licensed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to manage the Holstein Friesian herdbook, is seeking a data analyst who can find and analyse data that can inform decisions and re-evaluate herd performance, reporting and presentation.

More information about this wonderful opportunity can be found here.

Area sales manager

Dairygold is seeking an area sales manager who can provide technical support and back-up to customers on topics including animal nutrition, soil and fertiliser plans, and the roll-out of new technology to improve its members’ incomes.

More information on this role is available here.

Tillage farm manager

If tillage is your thing and you have what it takes to manage the day-to-day operations of a farm and its crops, then Meade Farm Group wants to hear from you.

The ideal candidate must be able to: manage the growing of all cereal and root crops (e.g. potatoes, carrots, onions, organics etc.); and keep all records up to date and be audit ready at all times, among other things.

Find out more and learn how to apply here.

Dairy farm manager

An experienced dairy-farm manager is sought for The Clonfert Dairy Farm, located eight to 10 miles from Birr/Ballinasloe/Portumna.

This role would suit someone with a minimum of two years’ experience in a grass-based system, who would be responsible for managing a 230-crossbred dairy herd.

Assistant herd manager

Heathfield Ballinruane has a full-time position available for an assistant herd manager for a herd of high-EBI spring-calving cows on a grass-based system. This farm is run under a share-milking arrangement and is an ideal opportunity for someone who is interested in becoming a share farmer in Ireland.

If you are interested in this role, find out more here.

For up-to-date information on all the most sought-after jobs in the industry, be sure to check out AgriRecruit.