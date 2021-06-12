A Ford golden jubilee tractor from 1953, which was released as part of the 50th anniversary of Ford, is among the new exhibits at Coolakay agricultural heritage museum in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, that reopened on June 7.

Sheep farmer and agricultural historian, Robert Roe, started the Coolakay museum in earnest in the late 1980s, having accumulated a vast array of artefacts passed down from his great grandfather.

An extension to the museum which showcases a history of Irish agriculture from the late 1700s to the modern era, was officially opened in June 2019 by Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

Robert, a director of the National Ploughing Association, has competed in ploughing competitions in his Ford 4610 and has a large range of vintage ploughs on display at the museum. He will compete in the junior class this year. A hand threshing mill, one of only 3 in Ireland dates back to the mid 1800s. Image: Coolakay House B&B facebook

Some of the tractors at the museum

Vintage tractors

Robert has several Nuffield tractors from the 1950s on display, as well as a Ford 8N from 1947.

A hay bogey; a root pulper and slicer; a mowing machine; a drill grubber; potato planters and a corn seed drill are among some of the numerous pieces Robert has painstakingly restored over the years. He also has a Ferguson 20 weeder.

The range of household artefacts includes churns and scales, and Robert has plans to recreate a kitchen and bedroom from the past, as well as a forge.

Advertisement

The museum includes kitchen artefacts

Robert, who keeps over 400 Belclare breeding ewes with 76 sets of triplets and five sets of quads this year, was keen to preserve a disappearing way of life despite being very busy on his own farm.

“It’s addictive. You see a piece of machinery and you think you should get it because you haven’t got it on display. When someone comes in and says they never knew it existed, that makes it all worthwhile,” he said.

Robert’s wife Yvonne runs the award-winning Coolakay House guesthouse, and is encouraging people to experience summertime on the farm which is located beside the Wicklow Way walking trail and Powerscourt waterfall. Viewing pod for visitor use at Coolakay House

The house featured on Daniel and Majella O’Donnell’s B&B Roadtrip in 2015.

“We are getting a lot of bookings for 2022, up to August/September, from walking clubs, mainly in The Netherlands and the US,” said Robert.

The museum is now taking adult group bookings, for a minimum of four people.