Carbery Group has committed to supporting a postgraduate student scholarship at University College Cork (UCC) over the next five years.

The donation from the company will fund the Carbery Group Scholarship for one postgraduate student annually on the MSc (Masters of Science) in Cooperatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development at Cork University Business School, UCC.

The scholarship opportunity will also include a “valuable work placement with Carbery Group”, the processor says.

The MSc in Cooperatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development fully integrates cooperative approaches into the study of sustainable development and agri-food.

Carbery describes it as “especially practical, both in work placements and in the skills developed by students”.

It prepares graduates to work in organisations that deal with current and future socio-economic and environmental challenges, including climate change, collaborative economies, and sustainable rural communities.

In order to apply for the scholarship students must secure a minimum second class honours grade 1 in an approved primary degree or equivalent, and have received an offer and accepted a place on the MSc Cooperatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development.

Applicants must submit a short personal statement and students will be shortlisted for interview with a judging panel, to include the programme’s co-directors and a representative from Carbery Group.

Information and the application process for the scholarship is available here and the application process is open from now until August 1, 2021.

Commenting on the launch of the scholarship, Jason Hawkins, Carbery CEO said:

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with UCC and to work with Cork University Business School to support students in pursuing this unique programme, which give participants a deep understanding of cooperatives, sustainable development and the agri-food system.” The mozzarella plant at Carbery in west Cork. Image source: Don MacMonagle

Commenting on behalf of UCC, Professor Thia Hennessy, dean of Cork University Business School, said:

“By providing students with practical insights into how the Carbery Group are working to create sustainable local economies, we will both be preparing MSc Cooperatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development graduates to thrive in the future economy.”