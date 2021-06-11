Following a number of farm machinery fires in recent days, firefighters in Co. Carlow have offered a range of tips for farmers and agricultural contractors to help avoid their tractors and other machinery going on fire this summer.

In a statement on the matter online yesterday (Thursday, June 10), Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Over the past number of days, Carlow fire brigades have been alerted to a number of fires in farm machinery across the county which [have] resulted in significant damage to farmers’ and agricultural contractors’ property.

“As the silage cutting season is currently underway, Carlow County Fire Service is reminding farmers and agricultural contractors that they should carry a fire extinguisher on all farm machinery where there is potential for a fire to take hold.

Continuing, the fire service offered a number of “useful tips to reduce the risk of your tractor or machinery catching fire”.

Advertisement

These include the following:

Keep machinery clean and free of combustible materials such as straw and hay, particularly engine compartments where machinery fires often start;

Make sure certain exhaust systems including manifolds, mufflers and turbochargers, are free of leaks and in good working order;

Follow instructions when installing and operating farm machinery and follow maintenance schedules;

Replace worn electrical components, bearings, belts or chains;

Keep appropriate fully charged fire extinguishers on tractors, silage harvesters, combines and near all farm machinery;

Welders and acetylene cutting torches should only be used in clean areas away from any flammable and combustible materials;

Store vehicles and machinery, which present special hazards, in buildings separate from those used for other purposes.

With a relatively warm, dry and sunny weekend in store for much of the country, farmers and contractors would do well to heed the firefighters’ advice as the 2021 silage season continues.