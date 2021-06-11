The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has mobilised its members across the country in approximately 30 towns around Ireland for a nationwide protest today (Friday, June 11).

Kicking off at 11:00am this morning, the main thrusts of the demonstration were to highlight “the dangers in the current CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] proposals and the Climate Action Bill”.

While demonstrations took place across the country in most counties, no protest took place in Co. Leitrim, according to local members. Initially to be held in Manorhamilton, a decision was made on Wednesday night (June 9) not to go ahead with the demonstration. One member told Agriland that the objectives of the protest were counterproductive of farmers in the area.

The number of farmers turning out at different county towns varied, from approximately 20 vehicles in Ennis in Clare to an estimated 75 machines taking part in the Laois IFA protest which went through Portlaoise this morning.

In Kells, Co. Meath, Agriland’s William Kellett spoke to Meath IFA chairman John Curran about the demonstration.

“Basically we’re Irish farmers trying to secure our future. There are huge cuts coming in in the CAP proposals,” Curran said.

“Also the Climate Change Bill is going to hit us hard. We can’t afford to take any more cuts – we’re already a very vulnerable sector, especially the drystock and tillage sector.

“We want to create awareness of all that farmers contribute to the local economy, both rural and urban.

“Every euro that farmers spend multiplies three or four times in the rural economy through the off-farm sales going through the processing and through to retail, right through the line.

“A huge amount of businesses depend on the local farming community from farming contractors, local vets, local merchants, farm machinery dealers, even staff in the Department of Agriculture – the list is endless really,” the Meath IFA chairman said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Agriland’s Charles O’Donnell at a protest in Ennis, Co. Clare, IFA‘s Clare county chairman Tom Lane said:

“It’s to show the importance of the farming community within the rural community.

“What we really need here is a good CAP programme put in place for the next couple of years. The foundation of CAP within the community will determine how well everyone will do from it and how well the community will develop going forward.

“At the moment we would be looking to our Minister for Agriculture [Charlie McConalogue] and to get his attention because he is the man sitting down at the Council of Ministers table representing us.

“We’re passing by an awful lot of businesses who either sell farming produce or are actively involved in farming,” Lane said. Over 75 vehicles below, out supporting IFA #Laois to #StandUpForFarming 🚜 pic.twitter.com/b0OebVk4mu— Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) June 11, 2021

Speaking to Agriland, Laois IFA chairman John Fitzpatrick said: “Laois IFA was out today because we’re a bit nervous of the CAP proposal in its present format.

“We feel there’s a danger now with eco schemes and so on that incomes will be cut yet again. With the last reform, there was a lot of money taken out of the system and a lot of money taken out of Laois.”

Fitzpatrick highlighted the support for the protest offered by local companies to Laois IFA, noting:

“Very quickly businesses got in touch with us to know could they back us up and join us. Because they realise the seriousness of the situation – they know if we haven’t anything we won’t be doing business with them. A lot of the businesses joined forces with us as well. Even in the town of Portlaoise today we got a great reaction. The IFA President has arrived in Mitchelstown to support our North #Cork Chair @AnneBak08268204 in #StandingUpForFarming pic.twitter.com/LDUkmbP1nw— Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) June 11, 2021

“The Climate Bill is what we’re anxious about as well, and what’s expected of us.”

The county chairman stressed that farmers are willing to play their part in the area of climate action and are already doing so through low emission slurry spreading, oversubscribed environmental schemes, switching to protected urea and sowing more clover – but they have to get recognition for this.

“The other thing we’d like recognition for is the likes of the hedgerows and trees and grassland – we’d like to get the carbon credits for that.

“We’re willing to change – but farmers and farming have to be protected. We’re willing to make the changes – we’re doing them already.

“We are wiling to play our part and we’ll be as out there as anyone to help – but we have to get recognition for what we’ve done already and what we’re willing to do in the future,” Fitzpatrick concluded.