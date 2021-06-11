A potato-blight warning that has been in place in Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford since Sunday is due to end this evening (Friday, June 11), and settled weather conditions are in store for the weekend.

Today, will be fresher and cooler than recent days, with temperatures of 15-20 degrees, and moderate westerly winds.

Patchy light rain and drizzle this morning will clear to the east giving a mainly dry day with sunny spells chance of showers in the northwest. Munster will enjoy warmest conditions.

Tonight will be cooler than previous nights.

Warm-weather Saturday

Tomorrow will be cloudy with spots of drizzle in the east before brightening up in the afternoon with some sunshine, but will continue to be cloudy in parts of the west and north.

It will be warm in Leinster and Munster with temperatures reaching 21-23 degrees.

The west and north will see cooler temperatures with highs of 16-20 degrees and light to moderate westerly breezes.

Saturday night will be mostly dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 10-13 degrees.

Sunny Sunday weather

Sunday will be very warm and dry in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 22-26 degrees.

There will be light to moderate southwest breezes.

Through the evening, showers will develop across Connacht an and Ulster.

Advertisement

On Sunday night, showery rain in the west and northwest will spread eastwards, becoming light and patchy.

Cooler weather will follow with lowest temperatures of 10-14 degrees.

Drying conditions

While winds will ease approaching the weekend, higher temperatures maintain good drying conditions in the east, but there will be slightly less impressive drying in the west with the northwest having limited drying time.

Early next week rain chances will increase and Tuesday looks to be trending towards wetter conditions across the country, showery conditions to follow will limit drying towards the end of the period.

Spraying

Windy conditions on Friday morning will limit spraying opportunities but conditions will improve countrywide on Friday evening and into Saturday and Sunday as winds ease.

From Sunday evening onwards it will be changeable but there will be some good opportunities to spray again on Monday with Tuesday through the end of the week seeing a higher risk of rainfall and limited spraying opportunities.

Field conditions

Most soils are currently trafficable with soil moisture deficits of approximately 5-20mm in the northwest and along southern fringes.

Some southwestern coastal areas are at or near saturation.

Elsewhere is generally dryer with soil moisture deficits ranging between 20-45 mm, being driest along northeastern coasts.

Soil moisture deficits are unlikely to change significantly in the coming week.

Source: Met Éireann