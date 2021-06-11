Last Wednesday (June 9), Carnaross Mart hosted the Dalevalley sky-high protein dairy sale, for Roy and Heather Cromie, with 27 lots on offer from the Dalevalley herd.

In total, the sale consisted of 53 lots, with the other 26 lots coming from the Ardnasalem and Happy herd, the Glaslough herd, the Greenlea herd and the Hallow herd.

The sale contained 50 females and three bulls comprising:

Four freshly calved heifers;

Eleven springing heifers;

Served and bulling heifers;

Autumn and spring-born heifer calves;

Three breeding bulls ready for work.

Dalevalley sale auctioneers comments

To gain some insight into this sale, Agriland spoke with the auctioneer Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions.

Speaking to Taaffe after the sale, he stated: ”We saw a terrific trade at the sale on Wednesday (June 9) with great international interest, with online buyers registered from all over Ireland and great interest from England, Scotland and Wales.

“[The] top price of 10,500gns was for lot 26, Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 1591, born in April 2020 from Hallow’s famous Twizzle cow family.

”Her dam was Breed and Inter-Breed Champion at Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show in 2019 and her dam’s full sister was Champion at the Italian National Show 2016.

”Her gran-dam is Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET (EX96- four year old) – Baileys Champion and the only Irish cow to breed three (EX- second calved) daughters.

”She was bought by Anthony Wills of Wadebridge, Cornwall, England, for his renowned Willsbro herd,” he added.

Twizzle family

”The Twizzle family also supplied the second highest price on the day of 9,800gns, paid for lot 11 ,Hallow Octain Twizzle 1597 ET, again born [in] April 2020,” Michael added.

”This heifer is the last ever heifer from the Bailey’s Champion cow Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET (EX96-four year old) and was purchased by Alan and Leeann Paul, for their Slatabogie herd in Maghera, Northern Ireland.

”Red and white heifers continued to be in great demand with joint third highest price of 7,400gns going to lot 10, Dalevalley Maze Apple Red ET a December 2020-born heifer from the world famous Apple cow family. She was purchased by a Co. Limerick breeder.

”Top price bull was 2,900gns, paid for the September 2020 Red and white bull Greenlea Kido Red ET from Padraic Greenan,” Michael concluded.

Average prices from the sale:

34 Females averaged 4,084gns;

Six Twizzle females average 7,300gns;

Three Bulls averaged 2,000gns.

Pic and prices

Image source: Taaffe auctions

Lot 13: Dalevalley Secretary Apple ET

Sold for 4,300gns

Image source: Taaffe auctions

Lot 15: Hallow Awesome Twizzle

Sold for 7,400gns

Image source: Taaffe auctions

Lot 29: Hallow Crushball Abrakzoo

Sold for 4,300gns

Image source: Taaffe auctions

Lot 30: Aladdin Jodie

Sold for 4,700gns

Image source: Taaffe auctions

Lot 34: Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red EY

Sold for 5,100gns

Image source: Taaffe auctions

Lot 46: Hallow Crushtime Twizzle

Sold for 4,800gns

