Lakeland increases base price for September milk

Lakeland Dairies has become the first processor to announce its milk price for September supplies, revealing an increase for last month’s milk.

The Cavan-based cooperative revealed its milk price following a meeting of its board earlier today (Tuesday, October 13).

Lakeland will pay its supplies 32c/L including VAT for September milk.

This is an increase of 1c/L in base price.

Ornua PPI rises for September

Last week, it was revealed that Ornua’s Purchase Price Index (PPI) increased for the month of September.

In a brief statement to AgriLand on Wednesday, October 7, a spokesperson for Ornua said:

“The Ornua PPI for the month of September is 102.8 and is up from 101.8 in the previous month.”

Advertisement

This converts to 29.7c/L including VAT based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed member processing costs of 7c/L.

This is an increase of 0.3c/L on the 29.4c/L equivalent figure for August.

Continuing, the Ornua representative added:

“The increase is as a result of a more favourable product mix, with generally stable returns across the product range.

In addition, the Ornua Value Payment payable to members in the month is €5.9 million, which equated to 6.5% of gross purchases in the month [year to date 4.2%].