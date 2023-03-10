Ahead of the 2023 breeding season on dairy farms, Lakeland Dairies is set to hold a number of breeding workshops in counties Westmeath and Cavan.

Recent changes to policy and the nitrates regulations, along with a heightened focus on increasing the quality of beef calves coming from the dairy herd, have placed more of an emphasis on breeding decisions on dairy farms.

There is also expected to be an increase in the use of sexed semen on many dairy farms in the near future.

Breeding season

The purpose of a breeding programme is to produce a cow that will maximise profitability within a herd.

Improving genetic gain in a herd, along with good management practices, plays a vital role in improving herd production and profitability.

With all of this in mind, Lakelands is holding two events on breeding on dairy farms in 2023.

The events will take place on March 20, at the Feerick’s Hotel in Rathowen, Co. Westmeath and on March 21, in the Errigal Hotel in Cootehill, Co. Cavan; both events begin at 7:30p.m.

Speakers at the events will include Dr. Joe Patton, head of dairy knowledge transfer with Teagasc; Owen McPartland from Teagasc; and Susan Casey and Michael Monahan from Lakeland Dairies.

A cow suitable for all systems

Topics will include breeding a cow suitable for all systems; sire selection; cow selection; role of sexed semen; and improving the quality of beef calves from the dairy herd.

Speaking to Agriland, Michael Monahan from Lakeland Dairies said: “The first speaker at the events will be Owen McPartland and he will outline some of the figures for Lakeland farmers – such as average herd economic breeding index (EBI) and calving interval.

“Dr. Joe Patton will speak about breeding a cow for all systems and then the Lakeland advisors will speak about the use of sexed semen and beef sires in 2023.”

Monahan said that although many farmers are planning to use sexed semen in 2023, there is a lot of work to be done on some farms before it will be successful and not every farm is ready for its use.

He also said that there will be a focus on beef bull selection and ensuring that farms use the tools available to them such as the Dairy Beef Index (DBI) when selecting sires for their cows.

Monahan commented on the importance of dairy farmers speaking with advisors about bull selection. He said the Lakelands team will be available at the events to answer farmers’ questions and help them to develop breeding plans for their farms.