The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has been urged to immediately open the Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector for 2023.

The National Fruit and Vegetable Committee chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Niall McCormack has said the delay is unacceptable and urgent action must be taken.

A total of €10 million has been allocated to the horticulture sector as part of Budget 2023. The DAFM previously said that the scheme will open for applications early this year.

The scheme aims to assist the development of the sector – including field vegetables; mushrooms; protected food crops; amenity crops; soft fruit; apples; and beekeeping.

McCormack said that the scheme usually opens in autumn with applications closing before Christmas, however, this year the scheme was delayed due to pending EU State Aid approval.

Horticulture sector

Having raised the issue with the DAFM, the IFA’s National Fruit and Vegetable Committee chair said:

“The Irish horticulture sector is currently in disarray in terms of market challenges, input costs and longstanding issues such as labour and land availability.

“The hold up in the opening of this scheme is preventing any possible works that growers can do to improve efficiencies.”

The grant aids capital for specialised plants and equipment, including mechanisation, and efficiency and environmental investments to improve utilisation of existing structures.

The scheme aims to promote the diversification of on-farm activities; improve the quality of products; facilitate environmentally friendly practices; and improve working conditions.

In 2022 a budget of €9 million was allocated to the investment aid scheme for horticulture businesses at a grant rate of up to 40%, and 50% for young farmers.