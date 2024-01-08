Lakeland Dairies is seeking planning permission for an extension to its dairy processing facility in Co. Cavan.

The processor has applied to Cavan County Council for a single storey extension containing a storage, packaging, and despatch area with a link corridor to the existing production and warehouse building at the Killeshandra site.

The application also seeks permission for a single storey unloading dock extension, a 15m high silo, alterations to laboratory building, air handling unit (AHU) and the relocation of a transformer.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) will be submitted to the local authority with the application.

Extension

According to planning documents, the Lakeland facility in Killeshandra accepted almost 170 million litres of whole milk during 2023.

As part of this planning application the milk intake at the site will increase by 19% to over 201 million litres of whole milk annually.

Lakeland said that this estimate is based on “current forecasting within the group”.

“The project will not increase throughput over 50 million gallons per year and as such an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) is not required,” the planning document states.

If the proposal is granted, there will be around 100m3 of additional wastewater generated, however Lakeland said that with water reduction targets within the factory “the final wastewater volume increase will be negligible”.

The processor said that the additional wastewater can be accommodated within the existing wastewater treatment plant which operates under a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Water used in the process will be taken from the existing wells on site which have full planning permission,” the planning document adds.

Cavan County Council is due to decide on the application by February 27, 2024.

Lakeland

In November, Lakeland announced that it plans to close three of its facilities over the next 16 months in order to cut overhead expenses.

It’s understood about 78 jobs will be impacted by the move.

The cooperative has said that the plan is part of a new strategic direction and will mean “realigning its processing footprint to maximise operational efficiencies and enhance value add capabilities for the future”.

Between now and quarter one of 2025, significant change will be implemented across the Lakeland Dairies business to “ensure the cooperative is well placed to meet future market requirements with a realigned processing footprint to match milk supply profiles”.