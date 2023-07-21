Farms supplying milk to Lakeland Dairies are “in the top 20% nationally” for soil fertility, the dairy business has said.

According to Lakeland, farms participating in a soil sampling programme surpassed national cross-sector, as well as dairy-only enterprises, for optimal phosphorus (P), potassium (K), and pH, with optimal fertility 18% higher than the national average.

Some 67% of samples had optimal P levels and 70% had optimal K levels. The pH levels were above the national average by 10%, with most of the Lakeland Dairies’ soils sampled having a pH greater than 6.2, the processor said.

The supplier farms sampled as part of the programme are located in counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kildare, Laois and Leitrim.

More than 5,000 samples were taken from some 300 farms over the end of 2022 into the start of 2023.

The dairy business has been operating a subsidised soil sampling programme since 2014, which it says aims to improve soil fertility across its milk supply catchment area in Ireland. A separate soil sampling programme operates for suppliers in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the results of this soil sample analysis, member relations general manager for Lakeland Dairies Eamon Duignan said: “Firstly, it’s very encouraging to see the level of soil sampling uptake taking place across the Lakeland Dairies catchment area.

“Secondly, the results are an excellent performance from farmers across the Lakeland Dairies catchment area,” Duignan added.

According Lakeland member relations manager, the results “show how tuned in the Lakeland Dairies farm families are to the importance of soil fertility”.

“We have been supporting our farmers on this soil fertility journey for nearly a decade now through a targeted soil sampling and analysis programme. We will continue to support our farmers on this journey.”

Niall McLoughlin, Lakeland Dairies’ farm sustainability manager, said: “Optimal soil fertility is the foundation stone of healthy soil. Having a healthy soil means we can grow as much grass as possible while working to reduce our use of chemical fertiliser.

“By getting soil fertility levels right, we can cut fertiliser usage which is good for the environment and good for the pocket,” McLoughlin added.