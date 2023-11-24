An Irish MEP has said that a lack of focus on generational renewal poses an “existential threat” to the family farm model.

Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus said that young farmers must be guaranteed a future in agriculture through proper government planning.

The MEP made the comments following a recent visit to Ballyhaise Agricultural College in Co. Cavan, where he and his party colleague Councillor Paddy McDonald met with college principal, John Kelly and students. Chris MacManus MEP, Cllr Paddy McDonald and principal John Kelly with students at Ballyhaise Agricultural College

“When I meet with young people and students at agri-colleges like Ballyhaise, I always feel that there’s so much our government could be doing to safe-proof the futures of our young farmers.

“Generational renewal in Irish agriculture is something I often highlight both here at home and at an EU level.

“If we don’t plan properly now, it will directly affect these young people,” MacManus said.

“The lack of generational renewal on Irish farms and across the EU poses an existential threat to the family farming model, and unfortunately, this paves the way for mass corporate farming and intensive agriculture.

“In essence, a way of farming without farmers and rural communities. We cannot allow this scenario to unfold. We need swift action to avoid it,” the MEP added.

Generational renewal

MacManus noted that half of the farmers in the EU will reach retirement age within the next decade.

“This percentage is particularly concerning, at a time where the price of land for sale or rent is so inflated.

“The situation is made worse by rising input costs, forcing many farmers to cease operations permanently,” he said.

“The EU and the Irish government need to explore all options on the table to give priority to family famers as well as new and young farmers to ease access to land.

“More state support is needed to ensure land mobility to nurture generational renewal,” the MEP said.