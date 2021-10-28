The announcement of changes to the employment permit system for workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) has been welcomed as a positive step by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) but, it says, more is needed to deal with serious labour shortages in the sector.

Changes to the General Employment Permit system were announced this morning by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English.

These changes, which apply to a number of key economic sectors, will create new employment-permit quotas to address the serious labour shortages in the agriculture and agri-food sectors.

These will include:

100 dairy-farm assistants;

500 meat de-boners;

1,500 meat-processing operatives;

1,000 horticulture operatives.

IFA president, Tim Cullinan said it was “positive to see some progress on this urgent issue”.

“The IFA has lobbied continuously on this matter for months,” he said.

“There’s an increasing demand for a skilled workforce on Irish farms, which is not satisfied within the EU.

“The dairy, horticulture, pig and poultry sectors have all been seriously impacted due to an insufficient supply of workers.”

‘We lobbied for 500’

IFA dairy chair, Stephen Arthur, acknowledged the introduction of 100 permits for dairy-farm assistants but said it is not enough.

“We lobbied the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for 500 permits. This is a positive first step upon which we can build, but the minister will need to approve more for the busy spring season.”

Horticulture labour shortages

IFA horticulture chair, Paul Brophy said that the new permit quota for 1,000 horticultural operatives is “long overdue and critical” for the sector and he called for clarity on the timeframe for approval of these permits.

“The availability of skilled workers remains the number-one constraint for the sustainable expansion of the sector.

“The additional permits should help to alleviate the considerable immediate shortfall. However, the seasonal permit scheme needs to be in place before next spring.”

“We urgently need clarity on the timeframe for the approval of these permits. As it stands, there are considerable backlogs for the renewal of work permits. The approval of permits must be streamlined and straightforward.

“We cannot be in a situation where crops are not harvested for Christmas because of staff shortages,” he said.

Pigs and poultry

IFA pigs chair, Roy Gallie added: “This announcement goes some way towards addressing acute staff shortages in the supply chain.

“Permits for butchers and general meat-processing operatives will, we hope, alleviate the current processing logjam.

“It is, however, hugely disappointing that pig-farm operatives were not included in this announcement.”

On the poultry side, this morning’s announcement was met with disappointment by IFA poultry chair, Andy Boylan, who said the poultry sector had been excluded again.

“There is an increased demand for experienced poultry workers, which has not been addressed. The DAFM must release a quota of 100 workers for the sector urgently.”

Part of the response

Minister English has said that these employment permit changes are “only one part of the response to addressing skills and labour deficits that are likely to continue into the medium term”.

“It is not intended as a long-term substitute for up-skilling, nor should it displace sourcing labour from the State’s resident workforce,” he said.

He added that these measures were introduced to assist the sector as legislation proceeds to address the seasonal employment permits issue.

