New employment-permit quotas have been announced for agriculture and agri-food sectors in a bid to address serious labour shortages that have arisen due to the pandemic.

Changes to the General Employment Permit system for workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) have been introduced by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English.

These changes – which apply to a number of key economic sectors – are the result of a comprehensive review undertaken by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment which, among other things, will create new employment-permit quotas for:

100 dairy-farm assistants;

500 meat de-boners;

1,500 meat-processing operatives;

1,000 horticulture operatives.

The changes will come into effect from today (Thursday, October 28).

Additionally, a strategic review of labour attraction to and retention in the agri sector will follow.

Labour shortages despite initiatives

According to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, agriculture and agri-food sectors are experiencing unprecedented labour challenges due to the pandemic, in spite of initiatives to attract and retain staff.

A significant number of unfilled vacancies were identified prior to the reopening of international travel – the number which continues to increase – which pose a risk to supply chains and harvests.

“Ireland is an outlier in Europe in not having a seasonal employment permit. While legislation proceeds to rectify this, these new quotas will assist the sector,” the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said in a statement.

Minister English added:

“The agri-food sector shows evidence of significant challenges, notably in meat processing and horticulture. We have responded to address that immediate need with additional permit quotas.

“The quotas issued will be subject to a review of labour attraction and retention in the sector and, should evidence-based cases be made to my department for further changes, they will be examined and acted upon appropriately,” the minister said.

In addition to agriculture, labour shortages in logistics and construction are also targeted in the review.

The main changes of relevance here include:

Most construction sector jobs now eligible for a General Employment Permit;

Quota to be removed for HGV driver work permits;

350 General Employment Permits for hospitality managers;

A quota of 100 general employment permits will be made available for work riders in the equine industry.

Construction

Within the construction sector, an additional eight categories of occupation – almost all occupations in the sector – are now eligible for a General Employment Permit.

These include:

Electricians;

Masons;

Roofers, roof tilers and slaters;

Plumbers and heating and ventilating engineers;

Carpenters and joiners;

Floorers and wall tilers;

Painters and decorators;

Construction and building trades supervisors.

Transport, logistics and supply chain

And HGV drivers recruited from outside the EEA will now be eligible for an employment permit without the limitation of a quota.

The quota has been in existence since 2017 and was extended previously in 2019. As of today, the quota is not yet fully used up so does not present an immediate constraint on labour supply.

Minister English explained:

“Today’s decision to remove the quota entirely for HGV drivers will support the work of those businesses responsible for importing and exporting consumer goods and products to and from Ireland. We have worked closely with the Department of Transport to help ensure continued access to the skilled workers needed as the economy continues to grow through the ongoing constraints of the pandemic and Brexit.”

Part of the answer

The minister said that employment-permit policy is only one part of the response to addressing skills and labour deficits that are likely to continue into the medium term.

“It is not intended as a long-term substitute for up-skilling, nor should it displace sourcing labour from the State’s resident workforce.

“I encourage anyone who is looking to return to work or to join the workforce for the first time to engage with employers and their local Intreo office to avail of current job opportunities. Employers who are recruiting staff can look for assistance through Pathways to Work, government’s national employment services strategy, as the economy and labour market recover.

