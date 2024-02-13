Kverneland Group Ireland has recently announced the appointment of Swaine Agri of Co. Offaly as an official dealer.

Kverneland described this latest move as a strategic collaboration which marks a significant expansion of the company’s dealer network, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative and robust agricultural machinery.

Swaine Agri, established for over 30 years and located in Rhode, Co. Offaly, has deep ties to the local community and views itself as being a key player in the local farming landscape. Kverneland power harrow and f-drill combination

More choice for midlands farmers

As the newly-appointed dealer for Kverneland Group Ireland, Swaine Agri, which is a Valtra Q dealer, will play a significant role in promoting Kverneland’s presence in the area, in addition to offering a greater choice of machinery to surrounding growers.

Philip English, managing director of Kverneland Group Ireland, noted: “The addition of Swaine Agri to our dealer network marks a significant milestone for Kverneland.

“We believe that their strong local presence and commitment to customer satisfaction will greatly contribute to our mission of providing innovative and high-quality agricultural machinery.”

Co. Offaly is said to hold strategic importance in Kverneland’s expansion plans, and this new dealership aims to offer a comprehensive range of machinery tailored to the needs of farmers and contractors in the region.

Full Kverneland range

The product line-up will include the full range of cultivation equipment, from ploughs to drills, while fertiliser spreaders and the complete portfolio of grassland machinery will also be available.

Kverneland has said that it is committed to increasing productivity and reducing running costs on the farm, while, at the same time, maintaining high trade-in value for its used equipment. As part of the Kubota group, Kverneland has financial muscle behind it

As part of Kubota group, Kverneland enjoys the full backing of a financially strong international corporation well-known for creating some of the most popular small- to medium-scale construction machinery.

The introduction of the innovative Fastbale, trailed U-Drill in various operating widths and the T series trailed sprayers, demonstrates the ability of the company to support the industry in a timely manner.