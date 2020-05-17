Kubota to invest in company behind Farmtrac tractors

Japanese machinery manufacturer Kubota has announced an investment in the Indian company behind the Farmtrac tractor range.

With this arrangement with Escorts, Kubota aims to increase its presence in India – the world’s largest tractor market.

This is part of a wider ongoing collaboration between Kubota and Escorts. In February 2019 the two companies established a joint venture tractor manufacturing company, with mass production due to start this July.

The result of that joint venture will result in a tractor that looks like the one in this picture (below).

“Through this capital tie, the two companies intend to deepen their cooperative relationship further and, by leveraging each other’s strengths, create synergy across a broad range of their business,” Kubota said in a statement.

The Japanese company is also hoping to expand its global reach by tapping into Escorts’ parts procurement network and capability to reduce cost.

Advertisement

The investment comes at a time when Escorts’ Farmtrac make is gaining ground in international markets, including parts of Europe.

Investment

Escorts will issue new equity shares to Kubota on a preferential allotment basis (subject to shareholders’ and necessary regulatory approvals). Kubota will then hold 9.1%, of the Indian company’s share capital, which will move to 10% over time.

The total amount of investment will be approximately 16 billion Japanese yen, or around €138 million.

After going through the necessary procedures and subject to receipt of approvals, the investment is likely to be completed by June 2020.

Going forward, the Japanese company says it aims to establish a joint research and development centre with Escorts to develop products that are “optimized for the local market and shortens the development period”.