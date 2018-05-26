Kildare Show set to showcase a taste of rural life

A new food fair marquee will be among the draws at this year’s Kildare County Show – which will take place at Athy Showgrounds on Sunday, June 17, from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

The ‘Barley ‘n’ Beer’ craft beer exhibition in association with Minch Malt will return, where a number of locally-based producers will display their craft beers.

There will be a quiz on the growing of malting barley and a display of harvesting equipment, old and new.

Alan Dempsey, craft malt manager for Ireland, Minch Malt, said: “We are delighted to be holding this event which showcases the distinct quality of malted barley that we produce in Athy – while also supporting the local brewing industry which is growing from strength to strength.”

Show chairman Tom Kelly said: “It is fantastic for us to be able to showcase south Kildare’s biggest industry and the growing number of local craft beers.

Athy and the surrounding areas supply some of the finest quality-assured barley for malting in the world and it is a pleasure for us to feature this crucial industry.

The Kildare enterprise marquee will return, featuring 35 to 40 small Kildare businesses, ranging from arts and crafts to artisan foods. Those who pride themselves on their fancy footwork will want to register on the day in the jiving marquee.

Also part of the programme will be: cattle and sheep displays; sheep shearing; sheepdog trials; a dog show; a craft show; “bubble soccer” and indoor and outdoor trade stands.

The hugely popular ‘Kidzone’ will provide entertainment for those aged under eight. It will incorporate bouncy castles, story telling, face painting, kiddies’ disco, outdoor garden games, crazy golf, and Paw Patrol characters.

The popular Lego display in conjunction with brick.ie will return. Kids can also use Lego to create their own masterpieces.

In addition, there will be the opportunity to saddle up for the Kildare County Show derby competition and pony classes.

To coincide with National Bike Week, there will also be a BMX bike track for children and teenagers where they will be able to test their skills.