Kerry Group has today (Monday, October 17) announced that its base price for milk supplied in September will remain the same as last month.

The processor will pay a base price of 56c/L at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat for September supplies, inclusive of VAT.

On standard EU constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the September price is 61.28c/L, inclusive of VAT.

Based on Kerry Group’s average milk solids for September supplies, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 66.19c/L, according to the processor.

Kerry Group will also pay an additional 2c/L, inclusive of VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat on September volumes as part of “contractual commitment”. This is an increase of 0.5c/L compared to last month.

The statement also confirmed a further payment for Kerry Group suppliers on fixed milk-price contracts.

“An ex-gratia payment of 2c/L, inclusive of VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat will be made on milk volumes supplied under fixed price contracts in September,” a spokesperson for Kerry Group said.

As the first processor recently announcing its milk price for September supplies, Lakeland Dairies has maintained its current milk price level.

The base price for the Republic of Ireland will remain at 57.35c/L including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

A supplementary input support payment of 1.5c/L, inclusive of VAT, to all suppliers including fixed milk-price contracts, which was introduced in August, remains in place.

The brings the minimum price for each supplier to 58.85c/L.

Lakeland Diaries previously said that the input support payment “recognises the unwelcome effects of inflation in the rising of all farm inputs”.

The average payout to suppliers in the Republic of Ireland for September milk will be 67.45c/L, the processor said.