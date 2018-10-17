Kerry Group pledges €1 million to RAIN programme in West Africa

To mark World Food Day 2018, which took place yesterday (Tuesday, October 16), details of the Realigning Agriculture to Improve Nutrition (RAIN) programme were announced.

The programme is being supported by Kerry Group – who are committing €1 million – and will be implemented by Concern Worldwide.

RAIN is a four-year programme that aims to improve food security and nutrition in Niger.

The programme’s organisers have said that it plans to make a lasting improvement to food security, nutrition and the overall livelihoods in the Tahoua region of Niger.

This is the second phase of the RAIN programme and it will be implemented over a four-year period following the previous project in Zambia, that was also funded by Kerry Group.

According to Kerry Group, the RAIN programme uses a multi-disciplinary approach to tackle hunger and malnutrition in some of the world’s poorest regions – with a core objective of increasing food production and encouraging a more diverse, nutrient-rich diet.

Advertisement

The programme also works to promote key health practices for improved maternal and child nutrition, improve access to reliable and safe water sources and reduce inequalities experienced by the extreme poor and vulnerable – particularly women and girls.

By addressing these broader factors contributing to hunger and malnutrition, the objective of this second phase of the RAIN programme is to make a positive, long-term impact on the lives of some of the world’s poorest people.

Speaking at yesterday’s launch, the chief executive of Kerry Group – Edmond Scanlon – said this extension of the RAIN programme is in keeping with the group’s ambition to support better nutrition for all.

“As a Taste and Nutrition company, we recognise the positive impact Kerry can have on the millions of people who consume our products every day.