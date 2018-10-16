Lemken: New metal from a ‘golden oldie’

Lemken has extended the flexibility of its power harrows by developing a coulter bar unit, which is mounted via a frame that bridges the harrow’s deck.

Known as the OptiDisc 25, Lemken says it “forms an agile and compact drilling combination for tillage farmers”. The coulter may be fed by either a Solitair front hopper, or an Azurit precision seed drill for applying fertiliser.

Double-disc coulters in the new coulter bar come with “maintenance-free” rubber suspension bearings for extended life.

Lemken claims that independent adjustment of the coulter bar and depth control roller pressure ensures precise seed placement, even at high forward speed.

Coulter pressure can be adjusted either mechanically (up to 45kg) or hydraulically (up to 70kg) from the tractor cab.

The OptiDisc 25 has an electronically-controlled metering unit that allows a range of tramline settings. This is achieved with two perforated rings arranged one on top of the other in the distributor heads located directly above the coulter bar.

The lower ring is used for regular drilling, and by blocking some of the outlets in the upper ring hydraulically, the spaces can be changed. Track widths and tramline row numbers can be altered simply by changing the cartridge in the distributor.

The new coulter bar will be available as a folding model with a 4m or 4.5m working width for the 2019 season.

Lemken’s legacy

Lemken claims to be one of the oldest machinery companies in the agricultural industry.

It was established in 1780 as a blacksmith’s workshop in the west of Germany and is now owned by Nicola Lemken, who represents the seventh generation of the family.