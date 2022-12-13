Kerry Group has today (Tuesday, December 13) announced that Patrick Rohan from Co. Kerry has been appointed as a non-executive director on its board.

The Annascaul-based dairy farmer is set to take up the role from January 16, 2023.

Rohan has over 30 years of experience in the Irish agri-food sector and has held a number of local and national roles with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

He is a former chair of the ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee, of which is still a member, and is also a former chair of the Kerry branch of ICMSA and a former director of Kerry Co-op.

Advertisement

In a regulatory announcement issued today Kerry Group said:

“Mr Rohan has experience dealing with environmental sustainability matters relevant to the dairy sector and will bring insights to the board that are reflective of the group’s heritage.”

There are 11 members on the board of the company, including a non-executive chair, chief executive, chief financial officer, an executive director and seven non-executive directors.

Kerry Group

Earlier today, Kerry Group confirmed that it will pay its suppliers an unchanged base price for November milk.

Advertisement

The processor’s base price will be 56c/L including VAT, at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The base price converts to 61.28c/L on the standard European constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for November, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 71.84c/L.

In a statement, Kerry Group also announced that it will pay an additional 1c/L, including VAT and based on standard constituents, on November volumes as part of its contractual commitment.