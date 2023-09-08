The AXA National Dairy Show Committee has announced that Niels Erik Haahr will be the judge of this year’s National Dairy Show.

The 41st edition of the show takes place at its usual venue of the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork, but on an earlier date of October 13-14 this year.

The show is set to attract some of the top cows from the countries top pedigree breeders to battle it out for the Supreme Champion title.

Last year the title was claimed by Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 from the Co. Wexford herd of Hallow Holsteins. Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181

This year’s acclaimed judge, Niels Erik Haahr, is one of the top Holstein breeders in Denmark, and works with cattle in Germany and Scandinavia, where he has invested in high-quality genetics from across the world.

Haahr and his wife Anja, along with their four children run the Anderstrup Herd which will be a familiar name to many farmers – Anderstrup Holsteins is the source of numerous top artificial insemination (AI) bulls used all over Europe.

This includes the VikingGenetics sires Mandel (MOM-Didrik; Tirsvad Luke Classic family) and Miracle (Massey-Roumare; Tir-An Calano Kristine family),who combined have produced over 40,000 daughters, or Anderstrup Clash-P, a Powerball also from the Classic family who is currently the highest scoring bull on the Italian progeny proven list.

Prominent Red Holstein bulls have also come from Anderstrup, including numerous sons of SPH Croteau Brekem Saigon-Red, such as Sting, Gonzales and Marsden-P in Germany and Sky-Red in Scandinavia.

The herd numbers 540 cows with an average production of 17,052kg of milk at 3.82% fat and 3.5% protein. Last year they were the number one production herd in Europe, a significant achievement. Niels Erik Haahr at the 2022 AgriScot Dairy Show, pictured with the Holstein Champion Whinchat Stanleycup Farrah, lead by Denis O’Neill and owned by Luke Lancaster, Dennis O’Neill, and Evening Holsteins

Image: IHFA

Haahr is also no stranger to the showring as both an exhibitor and judge. His judging track record includes the European Red Holstein Show in Germany and judging national shows all across Spain, Holland, Belgium, England, Portugal, and Denmark.

Haahr is clear in what he will be looking for at this year’s show. “I follow a two-type model when it comes to assessing cows,” he said.

“I’m searching for a well-balanced animal with super feet and legs as well as an outstanding udder.

“The mammary system is very important for me, and key for any dairy producer looking to get a good result from their herd.”

Millstreet

The National Dairy Show will run over Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, with dairy classes and the large trade show taking place over both days, which proved a hugely successful move last year.

The event has become a meeting place for the dairy industry and will again include the biggest specialised dairy trade exhibition in Ireland.

There will be major exhibitors in the areas of AI; animal health; breeding; dairy agritech; milking equipment; robotics; livestock machinery; finance; dairy services; nutrition; soil and land management; and dairy inputs.

According to the organisers there is still time to get entries in for both livestock exhibitors (deadline September 19) and trade stands (September 29).