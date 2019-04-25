John Deere construction equipment on its way to Europe for the first time

John Deere exhibited a selection of its construction equipment at this month’s Bauma show in Germany.

The company has not offered these machines in Europe up to now, so it represents a significant change in policy for John Deere.

Several John Deere branded machines were on display at the Wirtgen Group booth at the exhibition. It should be noted that John Deere acquired the Wirtgen Group in 2017.

“Our strong relationship with the Wirtgen Group and its experience with Bauma has allowed us to introduce John Deere construction equipment to a broader set of global customers,” explained David Thorne – a senior figure in the company’s global construction and forestry division.

“We believe they will be impressed with the quality and innovation we build into each one of our machines.”

Loading shovels

Among the machines that are coming to some European markets are loading shovels, including the 624L and 944K.

The recently-introduced 624L has a bucket capacity of 2.3-4.0m³. It was shown at Bauma with the standard Z-bar boom.

The 944K (pictured below) is John Deere’s largest wheel loader. It has a hybrid-electric drive-train. Each wheel is driven by an electric motor. The 944K’s bucket capacity is a chunky 7.65m³.

John Deere’s wheel loaders are currently sold in the US and Canada and, depending on model, some other markets (but not Europe up to now).

The line-up of machines that’s destined for some European markets also encompasses motor graders, which will be sold via the Wirtgen Group’s German sales companies and via French outlet Wirtgen France SAS.

Other machines that are coming to some European markets include tracked excavators (E210 LC and E360 LC), articulated dump trucks (460E), backhoe loaders (315SL) and skid-steer loaders (312GR, 318G and 324G).

However, at this time John Deere has not indicated that it will bring any of these machines to the Irish or UK markets.

German outlet/publisher Moderner Landwirt further reports that John Deere showcased several new technologies at Bauma, including “a fully-integrated SmartGrade levelling system alongside bulldozer levelling systems”.