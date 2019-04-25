Is this the ultimate accessory for baling and wrapping contractors?

Laois-based machinery dealership Bailey Machinery Sales (BMS) has just launched the Grizzly WrapMaster onto the Irish market – ahead of this year’s silage baling and wrapping campaign.

The WrapMaster is the brainchild of UK agricultural contractor and engineer Joe Grills. He designed the unit to “meet demands from modern contractors for greater wrap (film) and net carrying capacity”.

He explained: “I initially started by designing and manufacturing a unit for our local contractor. He wanted to increase the capacity of his baling operation. He was so happy with how it performed that he now has two.

“Customers are constantly looking to carry more wrap and net with them. They want to continue working without unnecessary downtime spent re-stocking net and wrap, which often means travelling away from the work field.”

The unit is manufactured from 80mm X 80mm X 5mm box section – comprising 10mm-thick plate. Joe says that this strength is “vital for modern-day contracting”.

To hold the rolls of wrap, there are 70mm-diameter tubes fitted to the top frame. These come in a range of lengths, flanked by either a single or double net carrier attachment. The entire top frame pivots hydraulically, to enable “easy removal of the rolls”.

The unit can be finished in a range of colours. It comes equipped with “full LED lighting as standard”. Optional extras include a crop press roller, an ‘A’ frame attachment and strobe lights.

According to Joe, the WrapMaster has proven “quite popular” during its short history (second year of production) thus far. Units have already gone as far away as New Zealand.