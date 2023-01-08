Several jobs are up for grabs in the agri-sector at the moment, and one of them might just suit you.

Feedmill technical assistant

A.W. Ennis Ltd, a provider of animal feed in Co. Cavan, is seeking a technical assistant to work in its quality assurance department.

Key responsibilities will include providing technical assistant to the management team on nutrition, general operations and quality.

The job will also entail providing technical support in various other areas.

Requirements include a third-level qualification ideally in agriculture or food sciences, and practical knowledge of animal production, with experience across multiple species being desirable.

Robotic service technician

Tom Harte Farm Services has a vacancy for a highly motivated individual to join its team as a robotic service technician in counties Kerry, Tipperary and Limerick.

A company van and full robotic milking systems training will be provided in combination with DeLaval.

Responsibilities will include installation of robotic milking machine systems at customer sites, and responding to breakdowns at customer sites to minimise downtime for the customer.

Experience or a qualification in fitting or electrical is desirable, while a background experience or interest in engineering, agriculture and/or in the dairy industry would be an advantage.

News journalist

Agriland Media Group is hiring a news journalist for its editorial team and this could be the role you have been waiting for.

The news journalist will join an award-winning team at Agriland Media Group’s headquarters based in Dublin.

The company is seeking a graduate or experienced individual who has a qualification in media, journalism, communications or other relevant disciplines and an ambition to report on all things agriculture.

Dairy farm manager

A farm manager is wanted in Co. Westmeath for the day-to-day running and development of the yard, herd, and grazing platform in a newly-converted organic dairy farm.

Previous experience and a driver’s licence are essential.