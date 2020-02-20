January price boost announced for Aurivo suppliers

Aurivo has become the latest milk processor to announce its price for January, revealing an increased figure for last month’s supplies.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Sligo-headquartered dairy giant confirmed that the board of Aurivo has increased the price for January milk by 0.5c/L.

This means a base price of 31.5c/L including VAT will be paid out to the western cooperative’s suppliers.

Continuing, the spokesperson said: “Our average pay-out will be 34.89c/L [including VAT].

Global supply and demand is balanced; however, we must remain cautious as to what impact external influences such as Coronavirus will have on global demand.

“The board will continue to monitor developments closely,” the Aurivo representative concluded.

GDT index dips

The most recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction concluded this week, on Tuesday, February 18, with the GDT Price Index down 2.9%, according to the trading platform.

Lasting two hours and 18 minutes, Tuesday’s event saw 175 bidders participate across 18 rounds, with 138 emerging as winning bidders.

A total of 28,181MT of product was sold on the day.

The most dramatic move on the day was for the anhydrous milk fat (AMF) index, which dropped 5.5% in index; butter also fell 3.9% in index, while skimmed milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP) both slipped 2.6% in the auction.

Finally, rennet casein (RenCas) also reduced slightly, recording a 0.9% decrease.

However, cheddar was the solitary winner at today’s tender, rising 5.3% in index.

Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered at the event, while no index was available for either lactose (LAC) or sweet whey powder (SWP).