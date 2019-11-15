Is this ‘dual-clutch’ tractor the new must-have ‘pocket-rocket’?

One of the big talking points from New Holland at Agritechnica 2019 (in Germany) is the new T5 Dynamic Command tractor line-up (one of which is pictured above – at the event).

Sean Lennon – head of Tractor Product Management at New Holland – explained: “We have a proud heritage in this segment.

“We have extended our range to enable customers to find the tractor that perfectly matches their requirements.

“Today they can choose from three different transmissions: Electro Command; Auto Command [a continuously-variable transmission]; and now also Dynamic Command.”

He added: “Dynamic Command [24F 24R] is an eight-step semi-powershift transmission. It offers a wide spread of speeds within the three ranges.

“Dedicated clutches for forward and reverse ensure a controlled power-shuttle – with near instantaneous direction changes – even on steep gradients. Range shifting is all robotised.

“Together with features such as ‘StartStop’ [designed to enable clutch-free loader work at lower speeds], it results in more operator comfort and reduced fatigue.”

T5 Dynamic Command tractors, with rated power outputs from 100hp to 130hp, come with New Holland’s ‘Horizon’ cab (pictured below).

The tractors are also claimed to be compact. They stand less than 2.7m tall (depending on tyres), with a wheelbase that spans less than 2.5m.

T5 Auto Command

It’s worth noting that, among a myriad of other tractors and equipment, New Holland is also exhibiting a tractor from its T5 Auto Command line-up (pictured below – at the event).

Auto Command, of course, is New Holland’s stepless (continuously-variable) transmission.

Like the T5 Dynamic Command tractor range, the T5 Auto Command line-up comprises four models.

Rated power outputs are from 100hp to 130hp. Maximum power outputs (corresponding to the model numbers/designations) are from 110hp to 140hp.