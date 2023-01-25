Farmers have been told that access for Irish sheepmeat to the US market is a ‘work in progress’ according to James Smyth of Irish Country Meats (ICM).

Speaking at the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Sheep meeting on Monday, January 23 in Athlone Co. Wesrmeath, Smyth answered a question from the floor on Irish sheepmeat access to the US market.

He said: “In relation to the US market, that’s certainly a work in progress.

“There is progress being made at department level and indeed from Bord Bia, a lot of good work is ongoing there.

“All of these things take time. The mention of EID tagging which Kevin [Comiskey] alluded to earlier that producers such as yourselves embraced and took on the extra cost and effort of electronic tagging has been very important.

“Without that progression and that forward step by the industry, certainly we wouldn’t be able to make applications to these markets such as the US and China.

“So good progress is being made, we are expecting to report further on this in the months ahead,” he told farmers.

Advertisement

Another question that came from the floor relevant to producers who trade through ICM related to the introduction of electronic payments to farmers.

Responding to this, Smyth said: “Tests have been completed in the last number of weeks and by the latest, March 1, we should be in a position, or even earlier to start those electronic payments.