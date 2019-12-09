Irish pig prices remain stagnant at below €2/kg mark

It has been outlined that there has been no rise given in quotes from Irish pig factories for a fourth week in succession and there is “complete justification for the Irish pig price to increase”.

According to a statement from the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) pigs committee, quotes remain “at €1.96c/kg predominately”.

However, the statement further outlined: “Some farmers are receiving less with a price 2c/kg lower in the south of the country while a pig processor in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, is paying in excess of €2/kg to some Irish suppliers.”

Commenting on the situation, the IFA’s pigs chairman, Tom Hogan, said: “It is disappointing that the Irish pig price has not kept pace with EU prices which have seen significant increases in the past three weeks.

All processors are very anxious to secure enough pigs for the new year in anticipation of the continued demand from China.

Continuing, the IFA pigs chairman said: “The German and Danish prices have officially broken across the €2/kg mark and this is reportedly on the back of the unprecedented demand from Asian buyers – the same market that Ireland is now exporting directly into.”

Concluding, Hogan said: “There is complete justification for the Irish price to increase by 4c/kg and every pig should be paid €2/kg minimum.”