Customer price for beef ‘not related to price farmers receive’ – Tesco

Tesco Ireland has issued a response to the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) ongoing 12-hour blockade of its central distribution centre in Dunabate, Co. Dublin, which began this morning, Monday, December 9.

In a statement responding to the blockade, which is the third of its kind over the past week, a spokesperson for the retail giant outlined that its beef prices for customers are “not related” to those paid to farmers.

‘Regrettable’

“At Tesco, we have always maintained a good working relationship with the IFA and in recent weeks had a very constructive meeting, so today’s action at our Distribution Centre is regrettable,” the representative said.

“Tesco is one of the biggest supporters and purchasers of Irish food and drink globally. We are proud that all our own-label fresh beef, pork, lamb and chicken is 100% Irish and Bord Bia approved.

Advertisement

“All Tesco own-label fresh beef is sourced through processors, who agree prices directly with farmers.

The price customers pay for beef products in our stores is not related to the price farmers receive from the processors.

“As a business we pay for any price promotions we run,” the representative added.

“Tesco supports the work of the Beef Market Taskforce and agrees that it is the correct mechanism for resolving the current challenges in the beef sector,” the spokesperson concluded.