Grasmilch Brandenburg, an 850-cow dairy farm in Germany owned by an Irish family from Co. Galway is looking to recruit a new manager.

The spring calving and pasture-based enterprise near Berlin is run by brothers Paul and Stephen Costello who bought the farm in 2014.

After eight years the current manager is moving back to Ireland with his young family, and “Real Grass Milk” is now hiring to fill the position.

All team members at the farm speak English, and training by the current manager as well as accommodation and transport will be provided for the right candidate.

Grass management experience and a full driver’s licence is essential. A couple wanting to take on the role would also be considered, Grasmilch Brandenburg said. Hi everyone! We have a very exciting job opportunity coming up! For more info email me [email protected] 😊 pic.twitter.com/jqrbQSe7Ql— Grasmilch Brandenburg (@GrasmilchBRB) January 9, 2023

Opportunities for career progression as well as an attractive salary will also await the successful candidate which should be enthusiastic and a good “people person”.

Other positions

Feedmill technical assistant

A.W. Ennis Ltd, a provider of animal feed in Co. Cavan, is seeking a technical assistant to work in its quality assurance department.

Key responsibilities will include providing technical assistance to the management team on nutrition, general operations and quality.

The job will also entail providing technical support in various other areas.

Requirements include a third-level qualification ideally in agriculture or food sciences, and practical knowledge of animal production, with experience across multiple species being desirable.

Robotic service technician

Tom Harte Farm Services has a vacancy for a highly motivated individual to join its team as a robotic service technician in counties Kerry, Tipperary and Limerick.

A company van and full robotic milking systems training will be provided in combination with DeLaval.

Responsibilities will include installation of robotic milking machine systems at customer sites, and responding to breakdowns at customer sites to minimise downtime for the customer.

Experience or a qualification in fitting or electrical is desirable, while a background experience or interest in engineering, agriculture and/or in the dairy industry would be an advantage.