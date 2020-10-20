Irish MEPs debate CAP at European Parliament

Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands North West Chris McManus has said that serious reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is needed to ensure agriculture remains a viable option for future generations.

The Sligo-native MEP was speaking during a debate on CAP at the European Parliament today, Tuesday October 20.

He said: “As an Irish MEP representing a mainly rural constituency, I was pleased to have had the opportunity to work directly on this CAP reform.

“However, I am very concerned and disappointed at this last minute attempt by the centre ground to weaken substantial reform of CAP, that is needed.

Farming families that I represent need to see a fair balance between a reward for producing food that we eat; looking after our environment and an assurance of generational renewal.

Therefore major reform of CAP must include substantial ringfencing of the redistributing payment; eco-schemes; a capping of payments at €60,000 and the delivery of full convergence,” the MEP said.

Advertisement

CAP accounts for roughly a third of the EU budget and the latest proposals have led to a split between the biggest parties and the smaller parties in parliament.

Meanwhile Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan has described reforms to CAP as regressive.

The South constituency MEP told EuroParlRadio that what’s on the table at the moment, is unfair to the average farmer.

“The distribution is going to the larger intense farmer – that’s just not correct. That is unsustainable when it comes to supporting the farmer and the inter-generational process of young farmers coming on board – it’s not supporting that sufficiently as far as we are concerned,” she said.

So this is bad. Not only for the sustainability of farmers and the farming community but also in terms of climate and biodiversity.