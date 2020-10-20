Value of agri goods output at producer prices in 2019 down 3%

The value of agricultural goods output at producer prices in 2019 decreased by €258 million (-3.1%) on its 2018 value, down from €8.2 billion to €7.9 billion.

That’s according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Statistical Yearbook of Ireland 2020, which had been published today, Tuesday October 20.

The reduction in agricultural goods output pricing was primarily due to the value of crops falling by €228.9 million (-10.8%), from €2.1 billion to €1.9 billion and livestock values decreasing by €73m (-2.1%), from €3.4 billion to €3.3 billion.

The main contributor to the fall in livestock values was cattle, which reduced in value from €2.2 billion to €2.1 billion – a decline of €111 million (-4.9%).

Lower crop and livestock values

Lower crop values are mainly attributable to a fall of €276.3 million (-20.6%) in the value of forage plants, down from €1.3 billion in 2018 to €1.0 billion in 2019.

While total livestock values fell, pig producers experienced a good year in 2019, with the value of their output rising from €459.1 million to €543 million, an increase of €84 million (+18.3%).

Advertisement

Milk production

The value of milk production also rose in 2019, up from approximately €2.5 billion to €2.6 billion, an increase of €45.2 million (+1.8%).

The value of subsidies on products to farmers increased from €65.1 million to €150.6 million, an increase of €85.5 million (+131.4%).

When the value of contract work and subsidies and taxes on products are included, the value of agricultural output at basic prices decreased by €164.3 million (-1.9%), from €8.7 billion to €8.5 billion.

While the value of agricultural output at both producer and basic prices fell in 2019, operating surplus increased by €110.7 million (+3.8%).

This increase was due to total intermediate consumption costs decreasing by €390.5 million (-6.5%), down from €6 billion to €5.6 billion.

While the cost of some components of intermediate consumption increased, these increases were offset by a fall of €184.6 million (-11.0%) in the cost of feedingstuffs.