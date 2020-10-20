New ‘Farm Matters’ podcast launched by ABP

A new podcast series, titled Farm Matters, has been launched by ABP.

The series will explore and focus on topics that are relevant to life in rural Ireland and will feature a number of key stakeholders including contributors from Macra na Feirme, The Health and Safety Authority, AgriKids, Teagasc, Spun Out and the Irish Country Women’s Association (ICA), the meat processor says.

The podcast will be hosted by well-known TV and radio presenter Mary Kennedy.

Rural Life during Covid-19 – this will examine the impact of Covid-19 on rural health and mental wellbeing;

Farm Safety – this episode examines the issue of farm safety in Ireland and how education is playing an important part in helping to address this issue; and

Reducing Emissions in Dairy Beef – this episode explores beef genetics and the role that it can play in all-round sustainability. According to ABP, the series will contain three episodes that will cover the following topics:

Commenting on the new podcast, Martin Kane, managing director of ABP Ireland, said:

“ABP is delighted to launch this podcast series. We are successfully hosting a similar series in Northern Ireland and we have received very positive feedback from listeners and contributors.

This new series aims to explore topics that are relevant to rural life and we hope will provide an insightful perspective for listeners.

“We are particularly delighted to welcome Mary Kennedy as series host.”