Irish Limousin Cattle Society breed secretary steps down

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) confirmed on Friday (October 9) that the current breed secretary Paul Sykes is to formally step down from his position within the society.

Paul has represented the ILCS for the past 12 years as breed secretary. Prior to this, he had previously worked as a breed development officer.

The announcement may have come as something of a shock to many Limousin breeders, as Paul has played a vital role in assisting the day-to-day running of the office. He was also responsible for organising the society’s shows and sales.

In a recent statement released on Facebook by the society, ILCS president Michael Gunn stated: “Paul will be leaving the society on Friday, October 16, to take up new employment back in his home county of Mayo and we wish him every success in the future.

Breed Progression

“During his tenure, the breed has had many successes including moving to the number one suckler dam of choice in the beef herd, the number one beef AI sire and the number one continental breed for the dairy herd to mention just a few.”

Michael went on to explain how Paul’s “hard work, sound guidance and promotion of the breed will be missed from shows and marts all over Ireland and beyond”.

“Paul always gave the role 100% – helping and advising breeders, encouraging young members, attending events and taking calls often seven days a week,” he added.

His standing in international Limousin circles was recognised when he was elected to a position on the International Limousin Congress organising committee in 2012, a position he still holds. In 2016, the society had the honour of hosting the International Limousin Congress, with Paul playing a huge part in its success.

In a statement issued to AgriLand, Michael commented: “The reaction from breeders near and far to the announcement of Paul’s departure is testament to the high regard he is held in.