Irish Charollais Sheep Society set to host its pedigree ram sale

The Irish Charollais Sheep Society is set to host its pedigree ram show and sale, tomorrow (Tuesday, August 20), at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow.

The show is at 12:00pm with the sale commencing at 1:00pm. There will be breeders from Leinster and Munster present, with over 60 rams and hoggets on offer.

These include: 46 ram lambs;

15 hoggets.

A spokesperson for the society said: “This is the largest sale of pedigree Charollais rams in the south east of the country this year.

“A leading terminal sire for the past 30 years, the breed is continuing to excel in popularity throughout the country. They are renowned for their adaptability to both lowland and highland environments, combined with easy lambing and fast growth rates.

All rams on offer will carry a Sheep Ireland €uro-Star evaluation

“Charollais sheep are characterised for producing: vigorous lambs with ease of lambing; quicker flesh gain; and heavier weights with low fat cover,” the spokesperson added.

Charollais show season in full swing

The Irish Charollais Sheep Society held its first ram show and sale of the year on Saturday, August 17, in Roscommon Mart. There was a 60% clearance rate. The top price of €1,750 was achieved by two breeders.

On Monday, August 26, there will be a sale of 66 rams in Athenry Mart, Co. Galway. The show is at 12:00pm with the sale commencing at 1:00pm.

“Athenry is traditionally a popular venue for Charollais breeds and this show and sale attracts buyers from across the Connacht region,” the spokesperson concluded.