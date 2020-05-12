Irish Air Corps called in to help tackle bog fire in Laois

The Irish Air Corps had to be called in to assist local fire services and Bord na Móna in tackling a bog fire in Co. Laois yesterday, Monday, May 11.

The blaze broke out on a bog near Mountmellick, in the north of the county, yesterday afternoon, the local fire service noted.

Taking to social media, Laois County Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Crews from Mountmellick and Portarlington attended a bog fire near Mountmellick this afternoon, with welcome support from Irish Air Corps and Bord na Móna.

“Conditions are currently very dry, and great caution needs to be taken out and about,” the county fire service warned.

Man charged with arson following Donegal gorse fire

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his 50s, following a reported arson incident which led to a gorse fire in the Loughanoran area of Annagry, Co. Donegal, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Advertisement

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon, Monday, May 11, at approximately 12:30pm.

“Gardaí received reports of a man starting a fire outside a property in the area which then spread,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí and fire services attended the scene. A technical examination of the area was carried out. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

“The man in his 50s was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Milford Garda Station detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

The Garda representative added that the man has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before An Clochán Liath District Court, Co. Donegal, this morning, Tuesday, May 12, at 10:30am.