‘Inferior’ maize imports can’t continue with Irish grain in stores – IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has stated that the level of imports – referring mainly to maize – being used by some feed merchants in this country is “inexcusable”. The organisation added that some of these merchants are refusing to use Irish grain which is still available in store.

In the same statement the chairperson explained that the new government cannot expect Irish farmers to use fewer plant protection products, less fertilizer and embrace biodiversity while allowing large volumes of maize imports with “inferior sustainability standards” into the country.

Use Irish grain in feed rations

The association’s grain chairperson, Mark Browne, called on feed mills to use Irish grain as he claimed some merchants are producing feed rations which contain little or no Irish grain and that this grain has been replaced with maize from non-EU sources.

“Irish grain production continues to be undermined by the mass importation of grains from third countries, which are grown under different environmental and sustainability standards to Irish grain, at lower costs of production,” he commented.

This grain is produced under regulations which allow the use of pesticides and breeding techniques which are banned in Ireland.

The IFA’s statement continued on to point out that despite producing 2.4 million tonnes of native grains last harvest Ireland still imported huge amounts of maize which was mainly GM maize from third countries.

From July 2019 to the end of February 2020, approximately 580,000t of maize were imported into the Republic of Ireland from non-EU countries and the IFA estimates approximately 300,000t of this comes fro Brazil.

This level of imports is inexcusable considering that some feed merchants are refusing to use Irish barley which is still available in store.

Government must stop ignoring the tillage sector

Browne continued on to challenge the proposed reductions in pesticide and fertiliser use while imports of these products continue. He also added that the Government and Bord Bia must stop undermining the tillage sector.

“In relation to trade policy, the incoming Government must ensure a level playing field and cannot continue to tell Irish farmers to use fewer plant protection products, less fertilizer, embrace biodiversity etc., while allowing these volumes of maize imports with inferior sustainability standards,” Browne added.

Government cannot ignore the strategic importance of the tillage sector to the broader agricultural industry and the critical role native grains play in relation to Ireland’s food provenance credentials in addition to the low carbon footprint of the sector.

“In this regard, Bord Bia must include the use of local and sustainable feed ingredients in any current and proposed farm sustainability schemes,” he commented.

On conclusion Browne emphasised that “tillage farmers would not continue to tolerate this undermining of the Irish cereal sector”.

Browne called on all stakeholders in the animal feed sector, including the Government and Bord Bia, to address the issue immediately by supporting the inclusion of local grain in feed rations.