Drivers urged to be mindful of restricted rural walkers this silage season

The large increase in walkers – particularly on rural roads – means that everyone is going to have to be extra careful as the silage season moves into full swing from this week, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

Chairperson of ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee, Denis Drennan, said that rural roads will see a massive increase in heavy traffic over the next four weeks as farmers cut, bale and bring in silage.

He noted that – as Covid-19 restrictions continue – the large numbers of people using rural roads for walking exercise might be taken unawares of this large increase in tractor and trailer volumes.

Advertisement

Drennan asked farmers and contractors engaged in silage work to be extra careful this year in view of this new cohort of people cycling or walking on rural roads.

He also asked both cyclists and walkers to exercise extra caution and make do without headphones where farm-related traffic is particularly heavy.

The chairman said it is incumbent upon everyone to take the extra care required to get through what is an incredibly busy period safely and without incident.

That would require people who are visitors to rural areas to be cognisant of the work going on and to facilitate that in a safe manner, Drennan highlighted.