Letter to the editor: The co-ops can’t afford ‘ivory towers’, if milk drops below 28c/L…

I am writing to you – first and foremost – as a Glanbia milk supplier to acknowledge and compliment all Glanbia staff and management across all sectors at this very testing time.

The arrival of Covid 19 has brought about a lot of extra work for all, as well as new work practices – especially as we are at or about peak milk supply.

I would also like to compliment farmers for continuing to supply such a high-quality product, having invested so heavily on their farms over the last number of years.

It’s clear that the Irish dairy industry is a great contributor to the national economy.

The allowances and expenses of council members should be cut by 20%; The pay and expense allowances of both the Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland boards should be cut by 20%; Any salary or pay [of management or staff] in excess of €100,000 should be cut by 20%. Given all of the above, I would think it timely and appropriate that the boards of both Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland put in place a mechanism whereby if the price of milk drops below 28c/L (excluding any co-op support payments) that the following should happen:

All of the above should remain in place until milk would again recover to 28c/L or more.

For all parties to move forward and progress in unison – in these challenging times – early and decisive action at board level is crucial. Our industry has to be lean and flexible. It can’t afford any ivory towers.

Glanbia has a very good representative structure. Everyone should know his or her local man or woman that represents us. We should let their ideas – on this and other topics – be known.

Let’s also hope that everyone – not just farmers and those in the dairy industry – can ‘safely navigate the troubled waters’ in which we find ourselves.

From Anthony Murphy, Glanbia council member