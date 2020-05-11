Stolen quads recovered as investigations continue

A pair of quads which were stolen from a farm in Co. Laois in the early hours of Thursday, May 7, have been recovered, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

The quads in question – which were taken from a farm near Borris In Ossory, Co. Laois, were recovered in recent days, a Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing, the Garda representative added.

Meanwhile, there has been no update, as of yet, regarding a further two quads taken from another Laois farmyard the week before.

Taking to social media in a call for information on Friday, May 1, Gardaí based in Co. Laois said:

Portlaoise Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to a burglary and theft from a farmyard on the Old Road, Kilminchy, Portlaoise which happened in the early hours of [Friday] morning, May 1.

“Two Honda 420 Quads and a 7in x 4ft trailer were stolen.”

Continuing, the Garda statement said: “If you are aware of their whereabouts or have any information please contact Portlaoise Garda on: 057-8674100.”

Commenting last week, crime prevention officer for Laois/Offaly Sergeant Graham Kavanagh advised: “To secure and deter the theft of such items, consider chaining a number of items together and and using a ground anchor.

Consider a local alarm in garage to alert you as to intrusion. Mark and photograph items. Any property marking system that will help identify an owner quickly if property is recovered.

“Report all suspicious activity,” the officer concluded.