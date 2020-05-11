Farmers ‘need to see more return from 15% rise’ in retail beef sales

There needs to be a stronger kick on in beef prices based on the latest positive news of increased sales from both the domestic and UK retail trades, and rising cattle prices in the UK, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Commenting on the matter, IFA National Livestock Committee chairman Brendan Golden said:

“While the food service sector remains a major problem, there needs to be a better return to the farmer from the strong increase in retail sales.

“Cattle prices are up 10c/15c/kg in the last two weeks – but returns are still loss-making for finishers,” he stressed.

Golden said Kantar figures for the Irish market in the last four weeks to April 19, compared to the same period in 2019, volume beef sales are up 14.9%, with mince sales up 26.1% and steak sales up 15.2%.

In value terms, sales are up 15.2%, Golden said.

In the UK, the main export market for the Irish beef sector, retail sales for the 12 weeks to April 19, show beef volumes up 16.2% and spend up 15.3%.

Mince sales are reported up 27% and steak sales are up 10.8%.

Advertisement

Cattle prices in the UK are also rising with the AHDB reporting: “In the week ended Saturday, May 2, prime cattle prices up by 1.5p/kg.

Steer prices led the way with prices overall increasing by 1.6p, to 324.4p/kg, carcasses meeting the R3 and R4L specs rose in price by 2.4p and 1.8p respectively.

“Heifer prices posted a more modest gain of 1.0p, to average 324.0p/kg overall’.

“R3 steers were up 2.4p/kg to £3.30/kg, equivalent to €3.95/kg incl vat at 5.4%. O4L cows were up 8p/kg to £2.39/kg equivalent to €2.86/kg”.

The IFA quoted the AHDB also in noting: “Young bulls rose in price by over 3p overall, to 314.5p/kg.

“Cow prices too gained a substantial 5.7p to 216.0p/kg.”